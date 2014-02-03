Unattended food starts kitchen fire

Food left unattended in the kitchen is to blame for a weekend house fire, firefighters say.



Fire officials say the fire started around 11:40 Sunday morning on the 2800 block of 26th Street.

The residents say they were cooking and a fire started on the stove top.



Six people were inside, including three children, but everyone got out safe when they heard the smoke alarm



Police arrived first and attempted to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher but the fire was already spreading.



Firefighters were able to put the flames out and contain it to the kitchen.



The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents with a temporary place to stay. Damage to the residence was estimated to be $5,000.