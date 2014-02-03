Haslam to give 4th State of State speech on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam is giving his fourth State of the State address on Monday evening.

The governor will unveil details of his annual state spending proposal and lay out some of his top legislative priorities for the year.

Haslam has warned that flagging state revenues combined with growing health care costs will put the squeeze on other programs the state would like to spend money on.

State lawmakers expect the governor to emphasize his goal of improving Tennessee's graduate rates from colleges and universities from the current 32 percent to 55 percent by 2025.

Haslam calls the initiative "Drive to 55."

Other items on the governor's agenda include creating prescription requirements to purchase large amounts of cold medications used to make illegal methamphetamine.

