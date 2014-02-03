The Band Perry offers to pay for KY family's funeral

DEPOY, KY (AP) - A country music group made up of three siblings has offered to pay for the funeral of eight children and their mother who died in a western Kentucky house fire.

Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Tim Burden told WLKY-TV on Saturday that The Band Perry has reached out with an offer to pay for the services for Nikki Watson and eight of her children. The Tennessee-based trio is made up of two brothers and their sister.

A posting on the Watson Family Fundraiser Facebook page Friday night said the band "has paid for the entire funeral."

Burden, a close friend of the family, led a candlelight vigil for the victims on Friday night at the church in Central City.

(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)