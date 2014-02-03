On/Off rain through the weekend

Good Monday. After 1"-2" of rain in the past 24 hours, we will see skies clearing a bit with highs in the low 50s this afternoon.

Tonight more clouds will move in, but there is only a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or flurry. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday afternoon, another system will skirt by to the north, but it will still bring us some good rainfall, especially Chattanooga and northward. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s.

The front will pass through late Wednesday night, and bring a line of rain and thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon into Thursday we will have colder and drier air moving in. Thursday, look for a low in the mid 20s and a high in the mid 40s with dry weather and partly cloudy skies.

For the weekend, expect more rain Saturday and Sunday, but we will have mild temps in the 50s Saturday. There is a chance we could see some of that changing over to snow Sunday as temps drop rapidly through the day. Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Isolated Showers, 41

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 47

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 53

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 49

9pm... Partly Cloudy, 41

