Mocs Mat Men Dominate Appalachian State 35-8

The 20th-ranked
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team won six of the
eight contested matches in a dominating 35-8 victory over Appalachian
State today. The Mocs improve to 13-5 overall and 4-0 in Southern
Conference action, while the Mountaineers drop to 4-8 and 1-3 in league
duals.
The
match was almost over before it started, with ASU missing a number of
starters. The Mountaineers had to forfeit at 133 and 174 due to
injuries.
"It was a good result today, but I think our performance was flat," stated head coach Heath Eslinger.
"We definitely have some things to work on for next weekend. It is
good to not wrestle well and still get a 35-8 win, I just think today
was the first time in the last 12 matches was have looked flat."
Action began at 184 with sophomore John Lampe
taking on junior Nick Vetell. Vetell was the aggressor from the start,
scoring two takedowns and a 4-2 lead after the first period. Lampe
kept Vetell down throughout the second period, erasing the riding time
advantage. Lampe escaped early in the third and scored the winning
takedown with 25 second left.
Lampe
improved to 14-8 overall with the win. He also kept his SoCon slate
clean at 4-0 with his second-straight one-point win.
Freshman Scottie Boykin
also remained undefeated in SoCon action with his 9-0 major decision
over Tyler Radford at 197. Boykin is now 17-11 overall and 4-0 in the
SoCon. It was his third major decision in league duals, but the first
time he did not score at least 10 points.
Freshman heavyweight Dawson Peck
put the Mocs up 12-0 with his second period technical fall over Denzel
Dejournette. Peck improved to 7-1 since transferring to Chattanooga
from Virginia Tech in January.
Appalachian State got on the board at 125 with Vito Pasone's tech fall against Campbell Lewis.
The forfeit at 133 moved the team score to 18-5. Another App State win
at 141 closed the gap to 18-8, but that was the last points for the
Mountaineers.
Freshman Austin Sams picked up a nice 3-1 decision over senior Aaron Scott at 149. UTC's lone senior in the lineup, Alex Hudson, went out in style with a second period technical fall against sophomore Nick Hall. Ninth-ranked junior Corey Mock posted a win at 165 and Chattanooga benefitted from the other forfeit at 174 to end the match.
A nice crowd of 640 were on hand for Senior Day. Hudson and Trey Stavrum
were honored before the match in the last home appearance of their
careers. UTC's 13 wins are the most in one season in the Eslinger era
and the most since the Mocs went 16-1 in 2007.
UTC
will be on the road for the rest of the season, beginning next week at
Campbell and Davidson. Two wins next week can wrap up at least a share
of the SoCon regular season title. Campbell is tied with the Mocs atop
the league standings at 4-0. The Mocs visit Buies Creek, N.C. on
Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.). The road trip ends on Sunday,
Feb. 9, at Davidson at 1:00 p.m.
No. 20 Chattanooga 35 – Appalachian State 8
Maclellan Gym – Chattanooga, Tenn.
184: John Lampe (UTC) – Dec. 5-4 - Dominick Vetell (App. St.) – UTC 3-0
197: Scottie Boykin (UTC) – MD 9-0 - Tyler Radford (App. St.) – UTC 7-0
285: Dawson Peck (UTC) – Tech Fall 17-1 (4:27) - Denzel Dejournette (App. St.) – UTC 12-0
125: Vito Pasone (App. St.) – Tech Fall 18-2 (5:41) - Campbell Lewis (UTC) – UTC 12-5
133: No. 11 Nick Soto (UTC) won by forfeit – UTC 18-5
141: Jake Smith (App. St.) – Dec. 3-2 - Mike Pongracz (UTC) – UTC 18-8
149: Austin Sams (UTC) – Dec. 3-1 - Aaron Scott (App. St.) – UTC 21-8
157: Alex Hudson (UTC) – Tech Fall 17-0 (1:46) - Nick Hall (App. St.) – UTC 26-8
165: No. 9 Corey Mock (UTC) – Dec. 5-1 - Zachary Strickland (App. St.) – UTC 29-8
174: Levi Clemons (UTC) won by forfeit – UTC 35-8