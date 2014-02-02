Lady Vols Come Back on 'Bama, 64-54

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UTSports.com) -- No. 10 Tennessee rallied from down by as many as 15 points to beat Alabama for the 40th consecutive time, 64-54, on Sunday at Foster Auditorium.

Junior Cierra Burdick keyed the comeback and finished with a career-high 20 points. She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Isabelle Harrsion had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season. Meighan Simmons scored all 11 of her points in the second half.

Tennessee won its fourth game in a row to move to 18-4 overall and 7-2 in the SEC. Alabama fell to 10-12 and 3-6 in the league.

The Lady Vols outscored the Crimson Tide, 46-28, in the second half. Tennessee made 6-of-12 3-pointers in the second half to key the comeback as UT posted a 10-point win for a 25-point turnaround.

The Crimson Tide was led by Daisha Simmons, who had 18.

Alabama's last win over Tennessee came on March 3, 1984 in the SEC Tournament.

After trailing by 15 with five minutes left in the first half, Tennessee reeled off 11 consecutive points bridging the halves to cut the deficit to four at 26-22.

Meighan Simmons' first made basket of the game -- a 3-pointer -- brought Tennessee within two at 32-30 with 12:37 left in the game.

Burdick tied the game at 32 on a jumper with 11 minutes on the clock. The Lady Vols tied the game 35, 37 and 39

Tennessee finally regained the lead on three consecutive 3-pointers by Burdick, Meighan Simmons and Andraya Carter. The treys gave the Lady Vols a 48-39 lead with 6:12 left in the game. It was the first UT lead since 4-2.

Tennessee used a 19-2 run to break open the game with five minutes left. Tennessee took a 55-41 lead on a Carter layup.

Alabama led 26-18 at halftime after holding a 26-11 advantage with 5:13 left in the half. Tennessee scored the final seven points of the period as Burdick accounted for five of the seven points.

The Lady Vols made just four of their first 17 shots in the game and finished shooting 28 percent in the first half. Meighan Simmons was relegated to the bench after picking up two fouls in the game's first three minutes. She sat for the final 17 minutes.

Daisha Simmons scored 11 points in the first half including the final four for the Crimson Tide, putting Alabama up by 15.

The Lady Vols return to action on Thursday at Ole Miss. The game tips at 9 p.m., on CSS and can be heard on the Lady Vol Network.