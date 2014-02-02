Locals fear for safety after deadly shooting

Chattanooga Police are continuing to investigate two deadly shootings, one in East Chattanooga, the other in Hixson.

The first shooting happened around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon on West 41st street.

Detectives went door to door, trying to gather clues from neighbors.

Channel 3 spoke to one witness that says, she is now scared for her family's safety because she witnessed the crime.

"They asked me questions, if I saw what they were wearing and what they looked like. One had short hair the other had really long dreads," said Witness.

Chattanooga Police are trying to collect as many leads as possible to solve the murder.

"I heard gunshots and I looked out my window and saw 5 or 6 black guys head towards Dorris Street" said Witness.

Investigators found out a heated argument took place first between 5 guys and the victim, before shots were fired that ended up killing 22-year-old Charles Jones.

Channel 3 spoke to a witness, that fears for her life after coming in contact just moments after the incident, with the man who pulled the trigger.

"I was scared. It was chaos, there were people everywhere, ambulance, police, fire trucks," said Witness.

After the altercation took place, the witness told Channel 3 several rounds were fired.

Chattanooga Police Department Sgt Wayne Jefferson confirmed that Jones suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the wrist and lower abdomen. He died while en route to the hospital.

The witness that saw it all, hopes investigators bring those involved into custody because she now fears for her family's safety.

"The guys that did it and went running and saw me. I could care less about me, it's now my kids I am so worried about," said Witness.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is encouraged to call Chattanooga Police or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-2525.

READ MORE | UPDATE: CPD investigates deadly shooting on Fagan Street