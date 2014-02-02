Elrod and Metcalf Win Heartland Angler Tournament on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Thirty-nine teams headed out at first light this morning from Sullivan's boat ramp to take part in the fifth tournament of the season for the Heartland Anglers Nickajack Division.

The team of Dusty Elrod and Lee Metcalf weighed in a five-bass limit weighing 14.62 pounds to take first place and the win.

Taking second place was the team of Bruce Day and Paul frost with five fish that weighed 13.94 pounds.

The duo of Brian Pierce and Barron Adams had big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth bass weighing 5.66 pounds.

The duo of Rick Camp and Jamie Hatcher had big smallmouth that weighed 2.60 pounds.

"Heartland Anglers is an amateur based team tournament trail designed for the everyday average angler. Heartland Anglers is a team tournament for the type of angler who gets up everyday, heads to work and puts in a 40 hour work week", says Doug Pressley - Heartland Anglers President.

Top 7 places:

1st – Dusty Elrod and Lee Metcalf – 14.62 lbs.

2nd – Bruce Day and Paul Frost – 13.94 lbs.

3rd – Gabe Yeargan and Chris Layne – 13.76 lbs.

4th – Keith Ellis and Roger Kendrick – 13.74 lbs.

5th - George Cimminale and Corey Curtis – 13.70 lbs.

6th - Steve Norris and Chris Coffee - 13.44 lbs.

7th - Shane Frazier and Todd Smith – 11.14 lbs.

For more info visit www.heartlandanglers.com