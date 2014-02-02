Chattanooga public safety chief pitches anti-crime initiative to Glenwood neighborhood leaders

Paul Smith spent six years as principal at the Howard School winning over the hearts of inner-city youth.

On Saturday, he worked to persuade Glenwood neighborhood leaders to support the Chattanooga Violence Reduction Initiative. The initiative will be rolled out in the next couple of months. Smith, the city's public safety coordinator, has met with two city neighborhood associations about the program. He has 15 to go.

His audience Saturday was a diverse group of community residents -- blacks, whites, clergymen, young and retired -- assigned to watch over blocks in the Glenwood neighborhood.

