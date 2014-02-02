Philip Seymour Hoffman found dead

Randee Dawn, NBC News

Oscar-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead Sunday in his New York City apartment, law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News. He was 46.

A concerned friend found Hoffman in the actor's bathroom, fully clothed. When police arrived about 11:30 a.m., they found Hoffman still had a syringe in his arm. Glassine bags believed to contain heroin were also found, police said.

Most recently, Hoffman was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting his film "God's Pocket," opposite "Mad Men" actors Christina Hendricks and John Slattery. One of his last taped interviews can be seen here.

Born in Fairport, New York, the versatile actor was accomplished in both theater and on the big screen. He earned three Tony nominations, three supporting actor Academy Award nominations (including 2012's "The Master"), and won a best actor Oscar for 2005's "Capote." He was most recently seen as Plutarch Heavensbee in the "Hunger Games" sequel "Catching Fire."

Hoffman was not a traditional-looking leading man, but carried a twinkle in his eye and a gravitas to his manner and voice that made him a formidable presence on the screen, whether as the charismatic cult leader in "Master," a beleaguered priest in 2008's "Doubt" or the suspicious playboy in 1999's "The Talented Mr. Ripley. He rarely took television roles, but got one of his earliest breaks on "Law & Order" as a punk who commits sexual assault, in 1991.

Hoffman had a son and two daughters with his longtime partner, Mimi O'Donnell.