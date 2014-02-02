East Chattanooga group seeking public input on Harriet Tubman site sale

A new East Chattanooga neighborhood group clamored on Saturday for the city to buy the derelict Harriet Tubman public housing complex, though most members said they don't support Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke's current plan for the site.

Nearly a dozen East Chattanooga residents stood in front of the boarded-up, dilapidated buildings to send a message to public officials that the effort to fix the decaying eyesore should include input from those who live nearby.

"We are asking the city to do the right thing, and in good faith negotiate to acquire the Harriet Tubman site," said Nori Moss, founder of the newly formed Good Neighbor Network, an offshoot of the Glass House Collective neighborhood revitalization project. Moss also is a reporter for WDEF News 12.

