Some Chattanoogans pulling extra hard for Peyton Manning

Aon Miller and his wife Amanda left Chattanooga on Saturday morning for New York City. They'll attend the Super Bowl this evening, rooting hard for their good friend Peyton Manning to win his second Super Bowl ring, his first with the Denver Broncos.

But it's not Manning's immense football skills or his ties to the University of Tennessee that has most impressed Miller all these years.

"He's the most superb person I have ever known," the 1997 UT grad said. "He makes you want to be a better person. You watch him and think, 'That's the way to do it.'"

