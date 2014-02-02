Some Chattanoogans pulling extra hard for Peyton Manning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Some Chattanoogans pulling extra hard for Peyton Manning

Posted: Updated:
By Mark Wiedmer, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Aon Miller and his wife Amanda left Chattanooga on Saturday morning for New York City. They'll attend the Super Bowl this evening, rooting hard for their good friend Peyton Manning to win his second Super Bowl ring, his first with the Denver Broncos.

But it's not Manning's immense football skills or his ties to the University of Tennessee that has most impressed Miller all these years.

"He's the most superb person I have ever known," the 1997 UT grad said. "He makes you want to be a better person. You watch him and think, 'That's the way to do it.'"

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.