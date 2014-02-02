House divided: Super Bowl allegiances leave loved ones sparring during big game

In loyalty-splintered abodes from Seattle to Denver to parts beyond, a football divide only widens this weekend as backers of the bird and rooters of the horse throw down under the same rooflines. A prank here. A taunt there. Green over here. Orange over there.

But among families and couples temporarily wedged by these partisan passions, two things still bond them. There is, symbolically, a shared affection for blue – a primary color in the uniforms of both the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Even more, there is love, a kinship no final score (hopefully) can break.

For sweet evidence, we give you 8-year-old Cassidy Gillespie. She adores Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. His poster hangs in her room in Leavenworth, Wash. As her dad recently cheered his beloved Broncos on TV, Cassidy realized she had a problem.

She grabbed a marker and dashed off a note. She folded it four ways and quietly handed it to him: "Dear Dad, I don't want you to be mad at me if I like the Seahawks better than Broncows. Cassidy."

"She's a very sweet girl. She didn't want to hurt my feelings," said Dr. Kelly Gillespie, a family practitioner and father of two girls who attended high school in the Denver area, sparking his Broncos allegiance. On Jan. 9, he posted a photo of that note on Facebook with the words "Go Broncows!" The sentiment has earned 77 likes to date.