ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is expected to announce members of a special taskforce assembled in the aftermath of last week's snow and ice storm.

The governor will publicly name the members of the Severe Weather Warning Task Force during a news conference at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the state Capitol.

Deal's administration has been under intense scrutiny since a storm that dropped about 2 inches of snow brought traffic on metro Atlanta's highways to a grinding stop. Tens of thousands of people were stranded on icy and gridlocked roads.

Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have promised they will review what happened and make changes so they are better prepared for the next storm.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.