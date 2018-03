ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - AAA, The Auto Club Group and Bud Light are teaming up to offer intoxicated drivers in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee a free ride home during Super Bowl weekend.

AAA says that its "Tow to Go" service to discourage intoxicated driving began Friday morning and will be available through 6 a.m. on Monday. The service is offered at the availability of AAA drivers and will tow a vehicle, and give confidential rides for up to two people within a 10-mile radius. It is free to both AAA members and non-members.

The service will also run during eight holidays this year.

The program began in 1998 and AAA says during that 16-year span it has removed more than 23,000 intoxicated drivers from the roadways.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.