Phil and Chuck see their shadows; six more weeks of winter

It's a foggy, cool day in the Tennessee Valley. Runners take advantage of the warmer temperature with a morning jog on the Walnut Street Bridge.



"I'll take it as hot as it can get but I hibernate in the winter," one runner tells Channel 3.



More than 600 miles to the upper east Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his hole and surrounded by city officials, cameras and a rather large crowd he sees his shadow. That means six more weeks of winter.



"Six more weeks of winter is going to be brutal," Rebecca Murphy says.



In the Tennessee Valley that could spell trouble with the weather we've seen recently. "Its really depressing. It was hard enough to get out this morning and go running in 45 degrees. I'm ready for spring," says Murphy.



Chattanooga Chuck also saw his shadow amid picking Sunday's Superbowl winners, he picked the Seattle Seahawks.

However, not everyone thinks the longer winter season is a bad thing. "Its nice to have some cold weather instead of having a mild winter all year long," Ray Boswell says.



Punxsutawney Phil's Groundhog Day forecast is only about 40 percent accurate. Phil has participated in Groundhog Day since 1886.