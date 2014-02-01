UTC Mocs Bass Anglers Gear for 2014 College Tournament Trail

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The season kicks off this Saturday in Bainbridge, Georgia on Lake Seminole in the first FLW tournament of the season for the UTC Mocs Bass Anglers. Sam Sahdut and Robbie Moore will be representing the team as they look to make a strong effort to walk away with the win. Their practice a few weeks ago was excellent and they are hoping the fish hold to the same pre- spawn pattern they found.

The University of Tennessee of Chattanooga Bass Team will host their first tournament on Lake Guntersville next weekend, February 8th and 9th. First place in the event will be $2,000.00 based on a 30 boat field. Phoenix Boats is a new sponsor for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and will be the title sponsor in this tournament.

"The backbone for this year is to be able to prepare the right way for each event and spend time on and off the water and in the classroom." says UTC Mocs Bass Anglers President Lance Geren. "Tow Boat U.S. and Moon Pie have backed us year in and year out. We are grateful for their support and we know if we need anything they are always willing to help."

We are also hosting a tournament trail this season on the TVA river system. We had Last years fall tournament series hosted by the Mocs Bass Anglers had more than 150 anglers and 14 schools from throughout the southeast competing in it.

The Mocs also have their sights set on sending three teams to the FLW invitational which will be held here on Lake Chickamauga in October.

"Events like these would not be possible without our team's sponsors," says Geren, "We would like to thank Tow Boat U.S., Moon Pie, Chattanooga Coke Company, Phoenix Boats, Freedom Marine Guntersville Alabama, Cabela's Collegiate Bass Fishing Series, Tony Sanders Outdoors, Bass Whacker Guide Service, Costa Sunglasses, Abu Garcia, Tackle Warehouse, Navionics, Lowrance, BASS, and FLW Outdoors for all their help and support.

To see this years tournament schedule visit: http://www.utcbassfishing.com