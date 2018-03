UPDATE: 23-year-old Christopher Levi Parker has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the death of 24-year-old Robert McClure.

Chattanooga Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Hixson. It happened around 6 o'clock Saturday night at 1334 Hixson Avenue. Police say 24-year-old Robert McClure was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police 23-year-old Christopher Parker is responsible for the shooting. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

