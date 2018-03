Chattanooga Police have identified the victim shot and killed in a shooting on West 41st Street. Investigators say they were called to the 100 block of West 41st Street and found 23-year-old Charles Jones with gunshot wounds to the wrist and lower abdomen. Jones died en route to the hospital.

Witnesses say Jones got into a fight with three to five other men when the shots were fired. Police are still looking for the suspects.



The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information on this shooting, call the Chattanooga Police Department.