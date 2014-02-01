Millennials hit 30: It's the economy, not us

Turning 30 used to mean hitting your stride as an official adult. But
for many of the country's millennials, it feels like being stuck in
perpetual late adolescence.
Marriage eludes many. Children? Not
anytime soon. Most millennials have some sort of job, but for many a
career seems unobtainable. A home of their own? Lots of them have had to
move back in with mom and dad or shack up with roommates. That's not
the place where many millennials expected or wanted to be as they enter
their thirties.
"We have plans that we're working toward. It's
just so slow," said Erika Hall Trowell, a 31-year-old living in Phoenix,
who after two layoffs and a sharp pay cut figures she and her husband
are at least several years behind on their goals.
Of course, some
millennials have managed to navigate the early years of adulthood just
fine. But for many, 30 is looking a lot like 20 used to as the
generation that began with so much promise has fallen behind on nearly
every adult milestone.
What happened? One major culprit, say many millennials: The lousy economy.
Even
as the economy improves, years of economic malaise have left many
millennials unemployed, underemployed or just lower on the career ladder
than they had hoped to be at this age. Many are burdened by debt,
unable to afford a house and too consumed by uncertainty to meet all the
adult milestones yet.
Milllennials including Trowell say they
aspire to the same things their parents' generation had — and bristle
when older Americans say they are lazy, or lack drive and ambition.
"It's
kind of a disillusionment that we're facing," Trowell said. "We were
told that you can be anything you want, and now here we are and you
can't find a job."
Millennials are loosely defined as the
generation of adults born in the 1980s; the older ones of the bunch are
hitting their 30s now. Experts say they've been hit particularly hard by
the difficult economy because they have launched their careers at a
time when job prospects are so dim.
The unemployment rate for
younger workers has generally been higher than for older workers
throughout the recession and recovery, and those who are working have
likely started off lower on the ladder, and making less money, than they
might have in a better economy.
Although they have decades to
catch up, economists say a slow start in the working world can have a
lifelong impact on a person's earnings potential.
"My whole
outlook is, it's all very delayed," said Chris Quinn, 31, a talent
manager for a large advertising agency in Chicago, who after years of
furloughs and other setbacks finally feels like he is on a path to
making big life decisions about things like buying a house and getting
married.
For many, even now, it remains tough just to get a job.
About
74 percent of the oldest millennials — those who are currently ages 25
to 32 — were employed in 2013, according to an analysis of government
data prepared by Pew Research Center. That's down from 79 percent who
were employed in 2007.
Experts say the problem is compounded for
those like Trowell who lack a college education, which is considered a
minimum requirement now for many jobs that didn't require it in the
past.
Job losses and pay cuts
Erika Trowell and her
husband, Ben, 29, say they expected by now to have already paid off
their debts, bought a house, settled into good jobs and perhaps even
started raising children.
Instead, the couple
is still struggling to whittle down the last of Ben's student loans
plus credit card debt they accrued when times were tougher for them.
Even their wedding was delayed, and downsized, after Erika was laid off in 2008 and their wedding fund went to paying the bills.
Their finances remain tight.
Erika
currently makes $12 an hour as an operations secretary for a Phoenix
restaurant chain. She said she hasn't received a raise since starting
there in 2009. That's down from $18 an hour at the job she lost in 2008.
Ben,
who has a college degree, makes $15 an hour working as a graphic
designer for the same company. But he only works 29 hours and 59 minutes
a week, below the 30 hours a week that would require his company to
offer him health insurance benefits.
The couple said it's too
pricey to add him to her plan for anything more than vision and dental,
but he's hoping to eventually sign up for Obamacare.
They rent a
modest apartment near downtown Phoenix and have been sharing one car
since their second vehicle broke down several years ago and repairs
proved too costly.
They don't have cable TV, though they do have
Netflix. On weekends, they often visit a favorite used bookstore where
they can sell books they've read and buy a few new ones with the
profits.
They fret about being one health emergency or job loss away from financial ruin.
"If one big thing happens to us we're not going to be able to handle it," Erika said.
The
couple say they are grateful for many things — their health, their
compatibility and at least earning enough to not have to move back in
with parents.
Decline in living independently
About
46.6 percent of older millennials ages 25 to 32 were heading their own
household as of March 2013, down from 47.9 percent of people in that age
range who headed their own home in 2007, according to a Pew analysis of government data.
Some
older millennials may be sharing a home with roommates or a romantic
partner, but a rising number are staying at their parents' home. About
16 percent of 25- to 31-year-old millennials were living at home in
2012, according to Pew, up from 13.8 percent in 2007.
"There
is this notion that there's been a change in cultural trends — that
it's more acceptable now to live with Mom and Dad," said Pew economist
Robert Fry. "Possibly, but it's also very clear that … living with Mom
and Dad is related to sort of how you're faring in the job market."
Katie
Stanton, 26, lives with her parents in Darien, Ill., because her
part-time retail job doesn't pay enough for her to afford to live on her
own. Like many millennials, she fumes at the notion that she just wants
to rely on her parents, or isn't trying hard enough to find a career
that uses her college degree.
"It's annoying to hear that because
it's like, ‘You don't know what I've been doing,'" Stanton said. "It's
hard not to get defensive when I hear those arguments."
Delaying marriage and children
Millennials
also are getting married later. In 2013, the median age of a first
marriage was 29 for men and 26.6 for women, according to Pew data.
That's up significantly from just 18 years ago, when the median age of
first marriage was 26.9 years old for men and 24.5 years old for women.
That's partly the result of a long-term trend toward later, and less,
marriage — but some millennials also say they have put off weddings
because of economic concerns.
The recession also may be playing a role in delaying people's decisions to have kids. The birth rate for women ages 25 to 29 fell steadily
between 2008 and 2012, echoing an overall slowdown in births. Experts
say it's common for people to delay having children when the economy
slows, but it's not yet clear whether millennials will make up for lost
time later on.
The Trowells are still hopeful that they will end
up being able to achieve their version of the American dream: Steady
work, a modest home and at least one child. They are trying to be
patient.
"It's taking way longer than I expected," Erika said.