Former Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd has announced through Facebook that he has decided not to run for Hamilton County Sheriff.

Dodd posted Saturday, "After a great deal of thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family, I have made the decision not to participate in the upcoming race. I am incredibly grateful to all of those who showed their support for me in this venture. I am currently enjoying more time with family as well as a slightly slower pace of life. Again, I cannot adequately express my gratitude for your friendship and support."

Dodd retired from CPD in December and just days later picked up the necessary papers to run for Sheriff.



Dodd took a job in the private sector as director of security for ERMC.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond has announced he is seeking re-election. Also, Chris Harvey, a sergeant at the sheriff's office, is challenging Hammond in the Republican primary on May 6.