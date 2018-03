UPDATES: Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has arrested Robert "Eddy" Hensley age 61 and charged him with Attempted Criminal Homicide in relation to the shooting of Ronald Lee Burchard reported to HCSO on February 1, 2014.

Hensley was arrested today at his home located on Reynolds Road, Soddy Daisy (Mowbray Mtn.) and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

The victim, Ronald Burchard remains in an area hospital where he is receiving medical treatment for a single gunshot wound to the head.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a reported shooting around 4:40 a.m. this morning on Miller Country Road.

The male victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is on-going at this time and additional information will be released as it becomes available.