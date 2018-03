NASHVILLE — With his only potential opponents for now an outraged raccoon-loving Republican and a 1960s-era Democratic warhorse, Gov. Bill Haslam's campaign on Friday reported raising more than $5.2 million for his re-election effort.

Some $2.93 million of the total was raised between July 1 and Jan. 15, according to his filing with the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance. Haslam, who is seeking a second term, has more than $4.5 million still in the bank and is in a fine position to rake in more.

"Crissy and I are humbled by the support and encouragement we've received from so many Tennesseans, and honored by the trust the people of Tennessee have placed in us to continue doing that work," Haslam said in a campaign news release.

