ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police say they are avoiding towing vehicles still abandoned on city streets after this week's ice and snow storm until noon on Sunday.

Police say fewer than 25 vehicles that were impeding traffic have already been towed, but owners of remaining vehicles left on roads have until the noon Sunday deadline to remove them.

Police say they are waiving vehicle impound fees for any vehicles towed as a result of the storm until the Sunday deadline. However, they say normal fees will apply after Sunday's deadline.

In Atlanta's northeastern suburbs, Johns Creek police said owners of cars and trucks abandoned on its streets should remove their vehicles this week. Johns Creek police say that starting Monday, abandoned vehicles may be impounded at the owners' expense.

