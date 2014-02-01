Atlanta mayor defends using emergency lanes in jam

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta's mayor is defending his use of emergency lanes at the height of this week's icy traffic jam so he could do an interview at The Weather Channel's studios.

Mayor Kasim Reed's communications director Carlos Campos said Saturday that he, Reed and police officers normally assigned to the mayor traveled in two cars equipped with blue lights to reach the station's suburban Atlanta headquarters.

It happened early Tuesday evening, at a time when emergency responders were trying to help the thousands of motorists stranded on the Interstate.

Campos told The Associated Press Saturday that he doesn't believe there was ever a time when they interfered with the emergency response.

The mayor's use of emergency lanes was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The action has sparked anger among some motorists.

