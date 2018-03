Nine months after winning election, Chattanooga Councilman Chris Anderson may have to campaign again -- this time to keep his seat.

A group of District 7 residents is seeking to have Anderson, the city's first openly gay councilman, ousted from office. They claim that his efforts to bring same-sex benefits to city employees are not in line with their beliefs and that Anderson has not made good on campaign promises to support some areas of the district. They have drafted a petition to have his March election recalled.

"I'm going to treat this like a full-fledged campaign. If this recall [petition] is going to happen, I'm going to reach out to everyone and make sure that the message is clear: I'm here to represent all of District 7," Anderson said.

