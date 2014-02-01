'New TSA in town,' agency says in response to screener's charges

By M. Alex Johnson, Staff Writer, NBC News
The
federal airline security agency Friday sort of denied a scathing exposé
of passenger screening procedures by a former security agent who said
colleagues laughed at passengers' nude X-ray images, ogled attractive
women and retaliated against rude fliers.
In an article in Politico,
Jason Edward Harrington, a former screener for the Transportation
Security Administration at Chicago O'Hare International Airport from
2007 until last spring, said the agency was wasting taxpayer dollars "on
ineffective anti-terrorism security measures at the expense of the
public's health, privacy and dignity."
The TSA issued a statement Friday that didn't contest that any of the behaviors Harrington described took place.
It said many of the "procedures and policies referenced in this
article are no longer in place or are characterized inaccurately." But
it talked about only one of them: "the analyzed images referenced in the
article."
Harrington wrote that those images — ghostly X-ray
depictions of individual passengers — were the fodder for endless jokes
among screeners about fliers' weight, attractiveness and, for lack of a
more family-friendly synonym, endowments.
TSA Administrator John
Pistole stressed in an interview with NBC News that not only were all of
the scanners replaced, but also that all of the actual screening rooms
had been disabled. Software now does the work of identifying potential
weapons, he said.
"There is a new TSA in town doing things 180 degrees differently than what he alleges was done," Pistole said.
But Harrington — who declined to talk to NBC News — made many other
allegations in his article, among them that "jokes about the passengers
ran rampant among my TSA colleagues."
"All the old, crass stereotypes about race and genitalia size thrived on our secure government radio channels," he wrote.
And he didn't stop there:
"One
of the first terms I learned from fellow male TSA officers at O'Hare
was 'Hotel Papa,' code language for an attractive female passenger —
'Hotel' standing for 'hot,' and 'Papa' for, well, use your imagination."
Screeners
specifically issued "red alerts" for attractive women wearing red and
"yellow alerts" for attractive woman wearing yellow, Harrington wrote.
And
screeners did get revenge on difficult or rude fliers, subjecting them
to "retaliatory wait time," he wrote, saying that's "what a passenger
with a bad attitude gets."
"There are all sorts of ways a TSA officer can subtly make you wait
longer to get through security, citing imaginary alarms, going 'above
the SOP' [standard operating procedure] for 'a more thorough screening,'
pretending that something in your bag or on your full body image needs
to be resolved — the punitive possibilities are endless, and there are
many tricks in the screener's bag."
In a longer post on its website Friday night, the TSA wrote:
"Today's
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) looks quite different.
Today's TSA has moved away from a one-size-fits-all approach, and toward
a risk-based security posture to better execute our vital mission.
"TSA's
top priority is to protect the traveling public, and every policy and
security procedure in place is designed to mitigate threats to
passengers and the aviation sector — which we know our adversaries
continue to target. We are always taking steps to enhance our
procedures, to most importantly stay ahead of evolving threats, and
wherever possible to also improve the experience of the traveling
public."