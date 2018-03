By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - A new report says childhood cancer cases continue to increase, but death rates have fallen by in half.

The American Cancer Society report - released Friday - is being called one of the most comprehensive looks at the types of cancer that most commonly affect children and adolescents.

Childhood cancer is considered rare, especially compared with cancer in adults. Still, it's the second leading cause of death in pre-adolescent, school-aged children.

It is growing more common. New diagnoses have been inching up each year, led by some types of blood and lymphatic cancers.

The good news: Childhood cancer death rates dropped more than 50 percent since 1975, to 24 per 1 million kids and adolescents in 2010.

