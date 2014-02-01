Signal Mountain Church raises money for Haiti 4 years later

The Haitian government estimates between 100,000 and 160,000 people lost their lives when the earthquake hit January 12, 2010. Its gone down in history as one of the worst natural disasters in modern time. One local church is still giving back through their annual Frozen 5k for Haiti run on Signal Mountain.



As supplies and relief aid taper off to Haiti and its capital, Port A Prince, a local church more than 1,300 miles away is going strong with its efforts to raise money and continued awareness for Haiti.

On Saturday more than 200 runners laced up their shoes for the 6th annual Frozen 5k for Haiti run. Its one of the biggest crowds yet.



"Probably close to 250 altogether," organizer Tracy Gartman says.



Gartman says all of the proceeds from this weekends race will benefit a Haitian church among other things.

"Second, it supports a medical clinic that's been established by the EMG and Signal Mountain Bible Church. Third, it feeds some of the more impoverished folks there in Haiti," Gartman says.



The focus of the Frozen 5k for Haiti run is serving other people less fortunate. Organizers tell Channel 3 they hope for a bigger, record breaking turnout next year.