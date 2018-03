The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Cave/Cliff team assisted in a cave rescue in Van Buren County Friday evening.

A 72-year old male caver became trapped in a pit after a boulder rolled down a slope and landed on his pelvis. He was trapped for over nine hours.



More than 25 volunteers from the Cave/Cliff team responded to the call. Rescuers used special equipment to move the rock away from the patient's body and successfully extracted him from the cave around just before 11:00p.m.EST.

He was taken to Erlanger Medical Center by Life Force.