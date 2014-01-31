UPDATE: Fire in Lafayette destroys home

UPDATE: A Walker County family is without a home, after it goes up in flames.

Putting the fire out proved to be a difficult task for firefighters, it turns out, the home had several cans of ammunition inside.

All of the ammunition went off at once. Now the home is completely destroyed along with everything the renters owned.

"There were a few cans sitting in the house and you could hear them pop like they blew up in a fire barrel," said Jim Gawthrop, Witness.



A mushroom cloud of smoke filled the sky Friday evening after a fire quickly spread inside a home in LaFayette along Highway 27. Renters inside barely escaped unharmed.

A young man in his early 20's and his mother who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease grabbed their family pet, ran out the back door and watched from a distance.

Every personal item they own, clothes, furniture and critical medication burned to ashes.

"My feeling is something sparked on the back porch and once it traveled to the attic there was no stopping it," said Gawthrop.

Ammunition stored inside the house may have helped the fire spread. Jim Gawthorp says his son kept it there for hunting trips.

"He and I both shoot and you got to have ammo for a gun to go off," said Gawthrop.

Gawthrop's son says rumors around town that the ammunition was for anything other than hunting are not true.

"There was no stock piling or hoarding of ammunition in the house, nothing like that at all," said Gawthrop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the family.

PREVIOUS STORY: A woman and her children are okay after a fire ripped through a Lafayette home Friday.

The blaze started around 6:00p.m. Fire crews were still on the scene working it as late as 10:00p.m.



A Channel three viewer sent us these pictures and says the family lost their cat in that fire.

