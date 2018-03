A burglar caught red-handed tried to trick police with a disguise, but wound up behind bars in McMinn County.



Last Friday, a man later identified as Matthew Whitley was caught rummaging through a woman's car. The victim threatened to call police and he took off running.



Officers were able to identify Whitley from the witness description and found him at a nearby gas station, but in different clothing.



Whitley was wearing overalls, to try and conceal the clothes he was wearing. He is facing several charges, including felonies.