Three people are behind bars, after an extensive undercover operation led agents on a major drug bust in DeKalb County, Alabama.



Task force agents were able to purchase more than an ounce of high quality methamphetamine from them.



During the bust, agents seized over 400 grams of meth , 4 firearms, cash, marijuana, and 3 vehicles.



Children were in the home, and have been taken into protective custody. Officials say immigration and federal charges are expected.