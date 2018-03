Trial resumed Friday in the case involving two young people killed in a train accident.

Nineteen-year-old Hannah Barnes and 27-year-old Michael Hennen were killed in August 2011, after being struck by a train near McDonald Farm.



Barnes' mother is suing the local Hennen Restaurant Group for 25-million dollars, after she alleges her daughter drank alcohol at the restaurant hours before the accident.



The trial, which is in it's second week, had been delayed since Tuesday because of winter weather. Testimony is expected to continue into next week.