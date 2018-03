A Hamilton County officer is being investigated after taking illegal drugs from the department's evidence room.



Deputy Joseph Minnis was demoted from deputy sheriff to jailer this week after admitting to taking an Oxycodone pill from the evidence room where he was assigned to work.



According to our partners at the Times Free Press, he is not facing any criminal charges.



Minnis has worked with the department since 2009, and is the grandson of former Chattanooga Fire and Police Commissioner Tom Kennedy.