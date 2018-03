A nationally recognized doctor within the Erlanger Medical system has died.



The hospital announced the death of Dr. Francis Fesmire Friday. A longtime member of Erlanger's medical staff and emergency medicine physician.



Dr. Fesmire was recognized for his research on a national level, and wrote numerous articles on treating patients with suspected heart attacks.



Fesmire was valedictorian at Baylor in the 1970's before graduating from Harvard University.

He leaves behind a wife, and two sons.