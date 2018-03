A local college student finally arrived to his family's home in Dayton Friday morning after getting stuck in bad weather on the Interstate.



Allen Cooley says, he felt like he was watching a real life horror film unfold right before his eyes when he was stranded on 1-75 between Atlanta and Tennessee.

He quickly realized his phone battery was about to die, and his car was running out of gas.



Allen ended up falling asleep in the HOV lane on the highway. The following morning traffic was still backed up and barely moving. That's when Allen got out of his car and walked for miles.



Allen says, "I looked back every step of the way thinking a car would lose control and hit me. Next time I will listen to my mother, she told me not to leave."



A truck driver that did have a full tank of gas offered him a ride to a near-by hotel to spend the following night.