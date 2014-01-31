UT earns 'Best Value' honors from Princeton Review - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT earns 'Best Value' honors from Princeton Review

By Knoxville News Sentinel
Ayres Hall, at the University of Tennessee. Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel Ayres Hall, at the University of Tennessee. Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) -

The University of Tennessee has been named among the 75 public schools offering the best value to students across the nation by the Princeton Review.

UT-Martin was also named a "Best Value College," while Vanderbilt University and Rhodes College were among the private schools named to the list.

The schools were selected from more than 2,000 colleges and universities, while examining the cost, financial aid, academic rigor and campus life.

The Princeton Review, an education company known for its test-prep courses and admissions services, publishes this list and other rankings annually.

