NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - People who have been waiting to file their taxes can now get online and send in the paperwork or drop off their forms in the mailbox.

The Internal Revenue Service opened up the 2014 tax filing season on Friday while announcing a growing number of online services to help Tennesseans file and maximize their tax benefits. In particular, the IRS is reminding Tennesseans to remember to check to see if they qualify for the earned-income tax credit. People who earn less than $52,000 a year may qualify for the credit, which is worth up to about $6,000.

The agency says the fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and have the government direct deposit the money into your bank account.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.