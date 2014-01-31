Blues legend Buddy Guy added to Riverbend lineup - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

Blues legend Buddy Guy added to Riverbend lineup

Posted: Updated:
By Barry Courter, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Bluesman Buddy Guy Bluesman Buddy Guy
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Riverbend added some blues and funk to its lineup with the additions of guitarist Buddy Guy and the Bernie Worrell Orchestra. Both Guy and Worrell are inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to Riverbend talent and production coordinator Joe "Dixie" Fuller, Guy will headline on the main Coca-Cola Stage on Sunday, June 8. Worrell will perform on the Bud Light Stage on Saturday, June 7.

Guy helped invent and define Chicago style blues throughout his career as a solo artist, in addition to playing with Muddy Waters as a member of his band and as a house guitarist at Chess Records. Rolling Stone ranks him No. 30 on its 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

"Plus, he's mentored some incredible people like [guitarist] Scott Holt. He is an incredible guitar player," Fuller says. "He's been on our to-do list for awhile."

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.