Blues legend Buddy Guy added to Riverbend lineup

Riverbend added some blues and funk to its lineup with the additions of guitarist Buddy Guy and the Bernie Worrell Orchestra. Both Guy and Worrell are inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



According to Riverbend talent and production coordinator Joe "Dixie" Fuller, Guy will headline on the main Coca-Cola Stage on Sunday, June 8. Worrell will perform on the Bud Light Stage on Saturday, June 7.



Guy helped invent and define Chicago style blues throughout his career as a solo artist, in addition to playing with Muddy Waters as a member of his band and as a house guitarist at Chess Records. Rolling Stone ranks him No. 30 on its 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.



"Plus, he's mentored some incredible people like [guitarist] Scott Holt. He is an incredible guitar player," Fuller says. "He's been on our to-do list for awhile."

