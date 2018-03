The pickup involved in the accident with the police car was said to have made an illegal U-turn. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

The police cruiser involved in the separate accident while enroute to Riverside and Wilcox. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

A Chattanooga police officer was sent to the hospital with minor injuries just before 10 a.m. Friday after a wreck on Amnicola Highway.

Police said a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn leaving the Dupont Parkway exit and struck the CPD officer.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries; the truck's driver sustained no injuries.

Police tell Channel 3 the officer may have been responding to the fatal wreck a couple miles southbound on Amnicola.