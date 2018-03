The University of Tennessee has finalized plans to switch its athletics apparel company from adidas to Nike, the school announced on Twitter on Friday.



UT says the deal with Nike is department wide, which means it will apply to both the Vols and Lady Vols.



While the switch has been secured, UT's appearance on the field and court is not expected to change until its current contract with adidas expires.



That contract, which is an extension of one signed in 2004, ends on June 30, 2015. UT teams have worn Adidas since the mid-1990s.



