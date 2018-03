We've heard from our most famous whistle pig, known as Chattanooga Chuck, who has picked his winner of Sunday's Super Bowl.



Since Sunday is also Groundhog Day, Chuck apparently is pulling double duty, and going for a two-fer.



We're assured that Chuck's selection was neutral: equal amounts of his favorite snack (banana) were placed under two cups, each labeled with the two teams competing Sunday.



Who did Chuck pick? You have to watch the video.



Look for Chattanooga Chuck's forecast Sunday from our friends at the Tennessee Aquarium to see if we'll have an early spring!