UPDATE: Victim of fatal accident ID'ed

Police, EPB and rescue workers at the scene of the accident Friday Morning. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com Police, EPB and rescue workers at the scene of the accident Friday Morning. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com
The police cruiser involved in the separate accident while enroute to Riverside and Wilcox. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com The police cruiser involved in the separate accident while enroute to Riverside and Wilcox. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wilcox Boulevard Friday morning.

Andreas Jackson, 27, was traveling south on Riverside Drive when his vehicle struck the concrete base of a power pole. 

Jackson died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Police tell Channel 3's Dan Kennedy that the driver was southbound, swerving with flashers on, and left the road, striking a power pole.

EPB was also called in, since there were downed powerlines as a result of the accident.

A Chattanooga Police officer, enroute to the accident, was involved in a second, unrelated accident when a pickup truck made an illegal u-turn and struck the police car.

The officer was taken to the a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries; the truck's driver sustained no injuries.

