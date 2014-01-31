UPDATE: Victim of fatal accident ID'ed

The police cruiser involved in the separate accident while enroute to Riverside and Wilcox. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

Police, EPB and rescue workers at the scene of the accident Friday Morning. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

Chattanooga Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wilcox Boulevard Friday morning.



Andreas Jackson, 27, was traveling south on Riverside Drive when his vehicle struck the concrete base of a power pole.

Jackson died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Police tell Channel 3's Dan Kennedy that the driver was southbound, swerving with flashers on, and left the road, striking a power pole.

EPB was also called in, since there were downed powerlines as a result of the accident.



A Chattanooga Police officer, enroute to the accident, was involved in a second, unrelated accident when a pickup truck made an illegal u-turn and struck the police car.

The officer was taken to the a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries; the truck's driver sustained no injuries.

