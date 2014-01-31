McKee mansion in Ooltewah sells for $2.3 million - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together for You

McKee mansion in Ooltewah sells for $2.3 million

Posted: Updated:
Ellsworth McKee had a tower built in the center of his house, which is one of the unique aspects of his $3,790,000.00 mansion in Ooltewah. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press Ellsworth McKee had a tower built in the center of his house, which is one of the unique aspects of his $3,790,000.00 mansion in Ooltewah. Photo by Dan Henry/Times Free Press
COLLEGEDALE, HAMILTON COUNTY -

(Times Free Press) - A Chattanooga-area mansion sold for $2.3 million this week when Ellsworth McKee, son of McKee Foods' founder O.D. McKee, sold his Ooltewah dream home for $1.1 million less than what the Hamilton County property assessor's office said it was worth last year.

McKee listed the 14,362-square-foot home in 2012 at $3.79 million. The home was finished in 1991, and was at the time surrounded by forests, McKee told the Times Free Press in Sept. 2012. Now the home, which sits on the water near Harrison Bay, is surrounded by other homes and a golf course.

After the home was put up for sale, McKee said it was time to downsize.

But since he listed the 8-bedroom home for sale in 2012, there hasn't been a single offer.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.