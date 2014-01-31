McKee mansion in Ooltewah sells for $2.3 million

(Times Free Press) - A Chattanooga-area mansion sold for $2.3 million this week when Ellsworth McKee, son of McKee Foods' founder O.D. McKee, sold his Ooltewah dream home for $1.1 million less than what the Hamilton County property assessor's office said it was worth last year.



McKee listed the 14,362-square-foot home in 2012 at $3.79 million. The home was finished in 1991, and was at the time surrounded by forests, McKee told the Times Free Press in Sept. 2012. Now the home, which sits on the water near Harrison Bay, is surrounded by other homes and a golf course.



After the home was put up for sale, McKee said it was time to downsize.



But since he listed the 8-bedroom home for sale in 2012, there hasn't been a single offer.



