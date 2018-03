Chattanooga firefighters worked a small fire at Swifty Express Car Wash on Highway 58 Friday morning.



Crews reported seeing a large amount of smoke coming from the building. They forced entry through the garage where they found a small fire in the back of the car wash which had spread to the attic.



Firefighters extinguished it quickly.

Officials say a heater was placed too close to mechanical cloth wraps, which are the type that spin around to wash vehicles. The dollar loss was estimated at around $20,000.

One lane of traffic was blocked for emergency crews for a brief time Friday slowing morning traffic.