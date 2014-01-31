GA teen falls through partially frozen pond, dies

CALHOUN, GA (AP) - Sheriff's officials in northwest Georgia say a teenage boy has died after he and his friends fell through the frozen surface of a pond.

Gordon County Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry says 13-year-old Joseph Attoh and four other children were riding four-wheelers in Calhoun when they stopped to step onto the frozen surface of a pond Thursday afternoon.

Derryberry says four of the five children walked onto the pond's surface and after it shattered, Attoh was unable to get out.

Derryberry says the other three children have been evaluated and released to their parents.

