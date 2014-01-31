Teacher arrested, allegedly drunk and wearing women's lingerie

A Knox County schoolteacher has been charged with public intoxication after being found allegedly passed out drunk along a Blount County road Thursday.



The women's lingerie he was wearing wasn't discovered until later, though.



John David McElroy, 53, of Knoxville was spotted shortly after 1 p.m. under an awning at the entrance of the Laurel Valley community near Townsend by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies as they responded to a ice-related traffic crash near the golf resort, according to BCSO spokeswoman Marian O'Briant.



"The officer observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him," she said. "(McElroy) had slurred speech and did not know where he was. He said he couldn't remember how he made it out to Laurel Valley Road."



