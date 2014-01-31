Mild weather settles in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mild weather settles in

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

(WRCB) - Good Friday!  We should have a great start to the weekend. 

High pressure to our east will give us light southerly winds which will bring in warmer air.

Highs will climb into the low 50s.  Skies will be partly cloudy.  Tonight, the mild weather continues.  Lows will drop into the upper 20s.

For the weekend, Saturday looks fantastic.  We will see clouds increasing, but the chance of rain is less than 20%.  Highs will be in the mid 50s.

A front will pass through bringing some light showers to the area Sunday into Monday morning.

We will see some heavier rain moving in Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.     David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 18

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 35

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 48

6pm... Partly Cloudy, 48

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.