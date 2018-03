A wanted Chickamauga man was arrested for drugs in Fort Oglethorpe, after police say they found him asleep at the wheel at an intersection.



According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, 34-year-old Cory Upshaw was arrested on several drug charges along with driving on a suspended license, and DUI.

His bond was initially set at over 13-thousand dollars, but Upshaw has since been denied bond due to a previous failure to appear in court.